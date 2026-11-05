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Kimberly-Clark completes acquisition of Kenvue, expanding global consumer health portfolio
2 days ago
Kimberly-Clark has completed its acquisition of Kenvue, bringing together the two companies’ consumer health and personal care portfolios. The combination creates a global consumer health and wellness business with 10 brands generating more than US$1 billion in annual sales each, including Huggies, Listerine, Cottonelle, Neutrogena, Depend, Tylenol, Kleenex, Johnson’s Baby, Kotex and Scott.