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How to get Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more
By Samodra Adi Cipta,2 days ago
Brighton & Hove Albion take on Newcastle United in the Premier League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets. Brighton & Hove Albion host Newcastle United on Sunday, November 29, 2026 at the American Express Community Stadium. In their most recent meeting on May 2, 2026, Newcastle United secured...