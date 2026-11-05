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Celtics Star Makes Honest Admission About Mitchell Robinson’s Early Struggles
By Keith Watkins,2 days ago
The Boston Celtics gutted out a 109-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum sat with rest. Payton Pritchard left in the third quarter with an eye abrasion. Boston built a 21-point halftime lead, watched it disappear, and had to fight through a fourth quarter where Milwaukee briefly took the lead.