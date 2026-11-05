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Pasadena’s First Responders Find Gratitude on the Menu
3 days ago
Police officers arrived in uniform, firefighters came hungry, and volunteers were waiting, having prepared enough barbecue to feed a small army. For 25 years, that has been the familiar arrangement at Coldwell Banker Realty’s annual First Responders BBQ, held Wednesday at La Casita del Arroyo in Pasadena, where gratitude came with generous portions of grilled meats, homemade salads and tamales.
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