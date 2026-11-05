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Pella Swimmers Set for Saturday’s State Qualifying Meet
By Andrew Schneider,2 days ago
Pella High School swimmers will attempt to qualify for state for the final time as Newton Cardinals this weekend as they compete at the regional meet in Waukee. Last week, the Pella School Board approved a new Pella Dutch swim program for high school girls and boys starting in 2027-28, so this is the last time the Dutch girls athletes will share the pool as teammates with Newton. The boys will do so this winter.