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Guest speakers talk visions for parole systems at UPEP event
By Clara B. Freeth,3 days ago
The Northwestern Undergraduate Prison Education Partnership hosted representatives from Project Sound Off and the National Parole Transformation Project for a Tuesday conversation on parole’s impact on formerly incarcerated individuals. During the event, NPTP Community Outreach Lead Jazmine Salas and Project Sound Off Executive Director Khalif Veal described the limitations...