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7 Times Tilda Swinton’s On-Screen Wardrobe Rivalled Her Own
By Olivia Allen,2 days ago
Sometime in 2005, in a suburban Cineworld, I watched The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, and my eyes were opened to the magic and mystery of Tilda Swinton. Her portrayal of the Turkish Delight-wielding White Witch draped in polar bear furs is what first prompted my obsession with Swinton and her often extremely stylish characters, ranging from archangels in Helmut Lang to Fendi-clad Milanese women on the brink.