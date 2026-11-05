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Non-Profit Seeks Thanksgiving Donations as Food Insecurity Deepens Across San Gabriel Valley
By EDDIE RIVERA,3 days ago
For thousands of San Gabriel Valley families, the Thanksgiving table may be harder to fill this year. Rising grocery costs, financial uncertainty and looming reductions in federal food assistance are placing new pressure on households already struggling to cover basic expenses. Foothill Unity Center, which has served the region for...