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Saudi Arabia Warns of Potential Danger in Yanbu Oil Hub as Houthi Attacks Continue
By Reuters,2 days ago
Saudi Arabia Warns of Potential Danger in Yanbu Oil Hub as Houthi Attacks Continue. Nov 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia issued alerts on Thursday warning of potential danger in Yanbu, the kingdom's Red Sea oil export hub, as Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis continue attacks on the kingdom that have opened another front in the US-Israeli war on Iran.