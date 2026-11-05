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Bomb threats cause major flight disruptions across Europe
By Video by:,2 days ago
Bomb threats forced airliners to make unplanned landings across Europe on Thursday morning, the latest in a series of threats targeting flights in Europe. While no country has attributed blame for the threats, they come at a time when European officials have been blaming both Russia and Iran for what they describe as "hybrid attacks" and acts of sabotage. Moscow and Tehran both deny any such campaign. FRANCE 24's International Affairs Editor Philip Turle tells us more.