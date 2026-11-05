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Binance Revokes API Keys, Security Issue Found at SignalPlus
By Arman Shirinyan,2 days ago
Binance has revoked all API keys associated with SignalPlus after the digital asset trading infrastructure provider identified a potential security vulnerability, prompting the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange to take measures to protect users, according to the latest report on the Binance's official Square feed. The exchange confirmed Thursday that the...