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5 Top Treatments You Can Book In London To Reduce The Appearance of Dark Circles
By Lucinda Baring,3 days ago
Lucinda Baring tried five non-invasive treatments to make her eyes look brighter – here's the verdict. I look exhausted. Partly because I am exhausted, but also – I’ve learned – because the skin beneath my eyes is thinning with age, and combined with pigmentation, the dark circles look darker. I’ve watched the Insta videos for under-eye concealers that make the circles disappear. I’ve bought the products, but mine don’t budge. My visit to the aesthetic doctor – in which he says I need filler along my cheekbones and into the tear trough beneath my eye – left me bolting for the exit. I’m not ready for a needle (or cannula) to my eye area – yet – so I have tested a range of non-invasive treatments to try and reduce the dark circles beneath my eyes. These five are the best.