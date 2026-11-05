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GSU honors 32 faculty members and academic leaders with emeritus recognition
By kylelpj,3 days ago
Grambling State University recognized 32 distinguished faculty members and academic leaders during an Emeritus Faculty Recognition Breakfast on Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Student Success Center. Held in conjunction with the University’s 125th Founder’s Day observance, the ceremony honored educators whose careers in teaching, scholarship and academic leadership have contributed to the University’s growth and the success of generations of students.