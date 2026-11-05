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Great football weather, still searching for rain
By Steve Caparotta,2 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cooler weather will set the stage for a nice November weekend, featuring home football games for both Southern and LSU on Saturday. No significant changes are expected on Friday, with a comfortably cool morning giving way to a mild and dry afternoon. While temperatures largely remain unchanged, we will see an increase in high cloud cover.