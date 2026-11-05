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Stolen pickup found in Clemson
By Dick Mangrum,2 days ago
A pickup truck stolen last weekend in rural Oconee has been recovered in Clemson. And the Oconee Sheriff’s Office says the recovery of the 1986 Chevy C10 full sized pickup was aided by a FLOCK camera from the city of Seneca. The circumstances of the theft remain under investigation. Sheriff’s office still welcomes tips or information. If a tip leads to an arrest, the tipster could be eligible for a cash reward.