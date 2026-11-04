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EL EQUIPO CREATIVO’s Azul Lounge Bar: A Salon in Blue
By Bella Duckworth,3 days ago
Hotel bars rarely get to keep both their history and their name. At Kimpton Los Monteros Marbella, Barcelona-based studio EL Equipo Creativo has managed both. Azul Lounge Bar takes the hotel’s 1970s architecture as its starting point and inherits its name, Spanish for blue, from the original bar. The result is a contemporary Mediterranean interior that channels Marbella’s 1960s and 70s glamour through hand-painted murals, rounded openings and a 360º ceramic bar, proof that memory can be a design material.