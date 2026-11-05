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Wofford at UNC: TV info, stats, scouting Terriers and notes
By R.L. Bynum,2 days ago
Wofford (0–1) at North Carolina (1–0) — When:7 p.m. Friday. TV: ACC Network | Doug Sherman play-by-play, Randolph Childress analyst. Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network (affiliates list; streams on the Varsity Network app); Dave Nathan play-by-play, Tyler Zeller analyst; Jones Angell will miss the game because he’ll be traveling to work the noon Saturday football game at UConn.