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International retirement thwarts a historic dream for Cristiano with Portugal
By Abobakr El Mokadem,2 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to retire from international football on Thursday has shattered one of the Al-Nassr star's cherished dreams with Portugal. The Portugal captain announced his retirement from the international game in stunning fashion, having previously insisted he wanted to carry on. In doing so, he follows his historic rival Lionel Messi, who called time roughly a month earlier.