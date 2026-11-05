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Provedel: “Inter are a dream I’ve realised. If I score like Toldo against Juventus...”
By Emanuele Tramacere,2 days ago
Inter’s second-choice goalkeeper has spoken about his dream of wearing the Inter shirt. Ivan Provedel joined Inter from Lazio in the summer as an alternative to Josep Martinez. Speaking to Betsson.sport in collaboration with Dazn, the goalkeeper discussed his career, his approach to the role and the example set by Francesco Toldo. Provedel dreams of reliving one Toldo highlight in particular: the goal that wasn't a goal against Juventus in a goalmouth scramble.