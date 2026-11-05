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Timberwolves finish strong in win over Rockets
3 days ago
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 117 (6-3), HOUSTON ROCKETS 107 (7-2) November 4, 2026. • Ayo Dosunmu led the Wolves tonight with 21 points on 10-of-20 on shooting, a team-high-tying six assists and two steals, marking his second 20+ points game of the season (40th career) and first 20+ point/5+ assist game of the season (21st career). Dosunmu tallied 20+ points for the seventh time in a Wolves uniform and the Timberwolves move to 6-1 (.857).