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[News] Ouster Announces Results for Third Quarter 2026
3 days ago
Ouster, Inc., a leader in sensing and perception for Physical AI, announced financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2026. “We delivered a strong third quarter, with $59 million in revenue and more than 27,000 total sensors shipped, cementing Ouster’s evolution into a comprehensive platform that meets the diverse, global demands of Physical AI. Our Stereolabs cameras had a record quarter of shipments, unlocked by our investments in capacity to meet surging growth in the robotics sector,” said Ouster CEO Angus Pacala.