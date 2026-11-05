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‘Black Snow’ Season 3 Teaser Takes Travis Fimmel to Far North Queensland for His Most Personal Case Yet
By Emma Loggins,2 days ago
Season 2 of Black Snow ended with Detective James Cormack still hunting for the younger brother who vanished when they were kids. Black Snow Season 3 picks that thread up and hands him the worst version of an answer. Stan has dated the new season for January 1, 2027, and released a teaser and first-look images to go with it.