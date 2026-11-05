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Golden Gopher football team to host #5 UCLA Saturday
2 days ago
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The University of Minnesota football team is hoping to bounce back from its heartbreaking 23-16 overtime loss at Indiana when it hosts fifth-ranked U-C-L-A on Saturday in Minneapolis. The Golden Gophers were on the verge of upsetting the fourth-ranked Hoosiers last week after kicker Luke Drzewiecki booted a 60-yard field goal with 19-seconds remaining. But Indiana tied the game with a 60-yard kick and beat Minnesota in overtime. The Bruins are all alone in first place in the Big Ten, sitting at 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the league. The Golden Gophers are 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the conference. Saturday's game kicks off at 11:10 A-M at Huntington Bank Stadium.
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