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The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Remake Already Runs On PC Via Emulation Before Release
3 days ago
Nintendo’s The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time remake is already running on PC via emulation before its release. Nintendo Switch 2 emulation continues to make rapid progress, with The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time remake now running on PC before it has even been released! This feat has been achieved by Lichii (via Unreal Gaming PC on YouTube), an experimental, open-source Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 emulator written in C++. It builds on Eglantine, Eden, yuzu and Sudachi, preserving their contributions while developing this fork’s game compatibility and renderer fixes.