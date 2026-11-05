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Turning gray, soggier and cooler in the days ahead
By Peter Kvietkauskas,3 days ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Thursday! A round of rain showers looks to roll through from west to east this morning into the early afternoon. Another round of showers may pop up here and there through this evening and into the first part of tonight. Right now, it looks like we all see rain, but it’s not a ton with most only getting a couple tenths of an inch of new rain. Temperatures are a tad cooler with most in the low to mid-60s.
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