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AdvaMed approves voluntary data access best practices for medtech companies and health systems
2 days ago
The framework covers data vendors need to implement, monitor and improve technology, with expectations for transparency, stewardship and de-identification. Watch for the first RFPs, security questionnaires or data use agreements that cite the principles by name; a voluntary document gains weight only when buyers adopt it. Turn your Healthcare expertise...