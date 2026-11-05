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Todd Monken Addresses Browns’ Potential Trade Deadline Plans
By Jimmy Swartz,2 days ago
Trade deadline week has a way of putting every front office under the microscope. Fans refresh their phones waiting for breaking news, and every rumor gets picked apart for clues. For the Browns, the questions have been coming from every direction, from tight end help to the future of Jerry Jeudy to whether Cleveland should be buying at all. Todd Monken was asked this week how involved he has been in those discussions.