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Bisons wrap up another GAC regular-season title
By Court Haygarth GAC Communications,2 days ago
RUSSELLVILLE — Two upsets highlighted week nine of the Great American Conference football season as Southeastern Oklahoma State (7-2, 7-2 GAC) went on the road and handed No. 18 Henderson State (7-2, 7-2 GAC) its first home loss of the season while Southern Arkansas (3-6) took care of business at home against previously two-loss East Central (6-3), 45-17. No. 2 Harding (9-0, 9-0 GAC) clinched at least a share of the GAC title with a 48-10 road win against Oklahoma Baptist (3-6) while (RV) Ouachita Baptist (7-2) heads into week 10 as the third two-loss team in the conference after surviving a trip to Alva, Okla., and beating Northwestern Oklahoma State (0-9), 31-24.