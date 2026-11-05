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Big fourth quarter lifts Timberwolves past Rockets Wednesday evening
2 days ago
(Houston, TX) -- The Minnesota Timberwolves outscored the Houston Rockets 35-23 in the fourth quarter to take a 117-107 win on the road last night. Wolves guard Ayo Dosunmu led the way with 21 points, and guard LaMelo Ball added 20. Forward Jonathan Kuminga netted 15 points and was 4-for-7 from three-point range. Bones Hyland came off the bench to register 19 points, also hitting 4-for-7 from long distance. Minnesota won despite shooting only 10-for-19 from the free-throw line. The Wolves improved to 6-3, while Houston dropped to 7-2. Minnesota will visit New Orleans tomorrow night at 7 P-M.