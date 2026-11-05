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VEHICLE FIRE IMPACTS TUESDAY AFTERNOON FREEWAY TRAFFIC NEAR SUTHERLIN
2 days ago
A vehicle fire impacted the freeway traffic in the Sutherlin area on Tuesday. An Oregon State Police report said at approximately 6:40 p.m. troopers responded to the incident near Milepost 134 northbound, about a mile south of the main Sutherlin interchange. Upon arrival, the front portion of the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. Fire personnel extinguished the fire. The owner of the vehicle arranged for it to be towed.