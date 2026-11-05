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World of Warcraft: Forever's Launch Wasn't Without Its Problems — Players Report Crashes and Missing Characters
By Hennadiy Chemеris,2 days ago
Blizzard launched World of Warcraft: Forever on November 5. The launch went off without any widespread disconnects, and queues remained relatively short at around 5–10 minutes. During the launch, Blizzard used separate layers of the game world to prevent zones from becoming overcrowded. More than eight million characters were...