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Carrasquillo: The Blue Tsunami Was Caused by a Latino Earthquake
By Dayna Reyes, Reporter,2 days ago
In an in-depth column for The Bulwark, immigration writer Adrian Carrasquillo analyses the Latino vote in the 2026 Midterm elections. The column, titled “Latino Fury: How Anti-ICE Fervor Helped Democrats Take Back Congress” details how aggressive immigration enforcement policies during President Trump’s second administration triggered a severe political backlash and mass defections across key demographics.