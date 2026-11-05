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Final Weekend to Catch ‘Goosebumps: The Musical’ at the Orpheum Theater Center
By Liz Ryan,2 days ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Audiences have just three more opportunities to experience the thrills and laughs of Goosebumps: The Musical at the Orpheum Theater Center. The production features a talented local cast bringing the popular spooky story to life on stage. The show has been entertaining audiences with a mix of suspense, humor and Halloween-style fun.