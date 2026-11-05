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Predictions for Maryland women’s basketball’s 2026-27 season: Bold takes, top players and more
By chaseking,2 days ago
Our writers give their predictions for the upcoming season.. Maryland women’s basketball’s 2026-27 season tipped off Monday in Paris with a loss against No. 1 South Carolina. The defeat to the nation’s top-ranked team wasn’t a major surprise, but it did illuminate the strengths and weaknesses of a team that hopes to return to the top of the Big Ten this season.