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Reolink OMVI X16 PoE Makes Multiple Security Cameras Feel Unnecessary With Its 180° Panoramic View at a Record Low
By Brittany Vincent,2 days ago
Reolink’s OMVI X16 PoE Security Camera keeps watch over a huge space and zooms in on the details with a single device. This camera has a 3-lens system: a 16MP dual-lens panoramic camera that combines two lenses to capture a 180-degree image, and a 4K pan-tilt-zoom, or PTZ, camera with 16x optical zoom. When the panoramic camera sees someone walking, riding, or driving, it zooms the PTZ camera in on them, so you get a clear image of their face or a vehicle license plate.