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Aston Martin and Glenfiddich Join Forces to Create Limited-Edition Single Malt
By Arianna Chatzidakis,3 days ago
The coming together of Aston Martin and Glenfiddich is a meeting of two very different worlds. One brand is known for creating some of the world’s most beautiful sports cars; the other for its celebrated single malts. Together, they’ve dreamt up Glenfiddich 28 Years Old, a limited-edition whisky that marries the two in a rather unexpected (but very welcome) way.