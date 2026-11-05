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ModelOp Launches Full-Stack AI Policy Enforcement with NVIDIA OpenShell Integration
By ITDigest Bureau,2 days ago
ModelOp has launched Full-Stack AI Policy Enforcement with NVIDIA OpenShell that extends the governance of AI policies into the operating system level for organizations. This platform helps organizations ensure that their autonomous AI agents adhere to corporate policies while working within production environments. This platform manages and enforces the AI policies at four different levels including process, execution, operating system (OS), and network levels. According to ModelOp, this integration of the platform with NVIDIA OpenShell, an open-source secure runtime for AI agents, introduces OS-level control that regulates the files, processes, and network connections that the agents can use.This solution provides deny-by-default kernel-level controls that work independently of an agent’s process. This platform also integrates sandbox permissions with the purpose of the agent, the owner, risk tier, and approved version of the agent.