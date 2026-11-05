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HashKey Capital and AMBR Partner to Accelerate Agentic AI Adoption Across Financial Services
By ITDigest Bureau,2 days ago
HashKey Capital is working in strategic partnership with AMBR for exploring the utilization of AI agents in the financial world and in the digital asset industry. This is a combination of AMBR’s AI technology and infrastructure and HashKey Capital’s knowledge about institutional investments.AMBR and HashKey Capital will look into how task-oriented AI can help with fundamental processes in financial business such as investment research and operational automation and also institutional investor services. They will go beyond search AI for AI systems that can perform complex and sequential tasks in the financial industry.There will be three key rules for this initiative: human oversight, defined autonomy of AI and restricted access to data.