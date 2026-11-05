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PVSC picks Greasezilla to separate fats, oils and grease at Newark Bay treatment facility
By ROI-NJ Staff(Newark),2 days ago
Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission (PVSC) Greasezilla, a provider of fats, oils and grease (FOG) processing and resource recovery systems, said on Nov. 4 that the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission (PVSC) has chosen the company to install its FOG separation and recovery system at PVSC’s Newark Bay treatment facility. The...
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