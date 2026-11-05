undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Hosts Louisiana at Reed Arena
By Riley Floerke,2 days ago
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set to return to action against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns with tip-off set for 8 p.m. at Reed Arena Thursday. The Aggies (1-0) look to stay on the right foot following their 77-54 season opening-night victory over UAPB Monday night. Kailyn Gilbert and Emerald Parker led the way for the Maroon & White in the contest.
1