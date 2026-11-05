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Aggie Softball Beats Grayson College 5-1 at Davis Diamond
By Riley Floerke,2 days ago
Texas A&M junior Ariel Kowalewski blasted a pair of homers to power the Aggies past the Grayson College Vikings, 5-1, on Wednesday at Davis Diamond. Kowalewski’s big night at the plate keyed a five-hit attack as the Aggies improved to 5-0 in fall exhibition play. The Aggies also got a homer from freshman Trinitey Spencer and sophomore Maddie Sauni drove in another run with a sacrifice fly.