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Thursday morning showers, becoming less mild going forward
By Spencer Furman,2 days ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The end of the rain is near, and an extended dry period is waiting for us. After what has been a rainy, dreary week, the rain will finally end on Thursday morning. Light showers are expected throughout the morning commute with temperatures consistently hovering in the mid to upper-40s through most of the day. Rain will end by the afternoon with rainfall totals less than 0.25” for all from here on out.