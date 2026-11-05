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Red River Valley SWAT team training in Fargo
By Phillip Schlies,2 days ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley SWAT team will conduct scheduled training exercises Thursday, Nov. 5, at locations in Casselton and Fargo. Training is scheduled from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 342 Langer Ave. South in Casselton, followed by a second session from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 435 14th Ave. South in Fargo at the City of Fargo Water Treatment Plant.