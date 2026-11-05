undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Israeli U.N. Amb. on Israel Aid Cutoff: Bibi Talked About It Before, Both Will ‘Invest’ and We’ll Develop Weapons Together
By Ian Hanchett,2 days ago
During an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon responded to President Donald Trump’s announcement that the U.S. is halting $4 billion in aid to Israel by saying that “Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke about this issue a few months ago. Israel is a strong country, and we’re looking forward to continue to cooperate with the U.S. It will be in a different model. We will invest our own money. The U.S. will invest also.” And there will be weapons development together.