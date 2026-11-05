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Tim Ryan: ‘Government Can’t Run Anything Well’, But Need to ‘Reform’ Economy for Less Wealth Concentration
By Ian Hanchett,2 days ago
On CNN on Wednesday, former Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) said that to have success in the 2028 presidential race, Democrats should take a position that “we have to reform the way the economy and the competition between capital versus labor and reestablish that balance” and the economy needs to be “regulated and can’t have this level of corruption and concentration of wealth that it has now.” And “the government can’t run anything well anyway.”