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DNC Chair: Garcia’s ‘Lawyer Up’ Statement Not What Some Candidates Want, We’ll Focus on Prices
By Ian Hanchett,2 days ago
On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” DNC Chair Ken Martin responded to Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) saying people should lawyer up now that Democrats have won the House by saying that it’s not what some Democratic candidates want as a message and leaders have said that “we ran on and we won on affordability. That is going to be our focus. And that is job number one.”