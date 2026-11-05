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Thursday AM Forecast: Another front on the way, cooler air arrives over weekend
By Meteorologist Balin Rogers,2 days ago
Another cold front will push through on Friday, lowering temperatures even more for the weekend. By Sunday morning, lows will get back into the 40s!. Today & Tonight: After a cool start, highs will reach into the lower 80s under sunny skies. Humidity will be non-existent. Overnight, lows will reach the mid-50s, with clouds increasing towards daybreak.