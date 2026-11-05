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‘Our lives will never be the same’: Family shares emotional statement after teen dies from injuries in Adams County crash
By WPTA Staff,2 days ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A teen injured in an Adams County crash last weekend has died. In a statement released to the community Wednesday night, 16-year-old Gabe Steiner’s parents, Scott and Amber Steiner, alongside their family, shared that their son had passed away:. “With broken hearts, we wanted...