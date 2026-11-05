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Veterans Program Celebrates 20 Years
By Editorials,3 days ago
As Veterans Day approaches, Samaritan Daytop Village is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Ed Thompson Veterans Program in Richmond Hill. Since opening in 2006, the 50-bed residential program run by veterans has served more than 1,000 individuals who served in the U.S. Military, providing them with specialized care for substance use disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and other mental health challenges.