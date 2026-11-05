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U2 and Guinness team up for special pearl white marble vinyl of ‘Carnaval De Luz’ as band add third London show to 2027 tour
By Damian Jones,2 days ago
U2 and Guinness have teamed for a special one-off pearl white marble vinyl version of their upcoming album ‘Carnaval De Luz‘. Their long-awaited 16th LP, which is set to land on November 13 and in various formats, will now come in a limited heavyweight pearl white marble vinyl as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations along with a 16-page booklet featuring lyrics, photography and exclusive album imagery; and a double-sided Guinness Collectors Art print by Bono. You can pre-order it here.